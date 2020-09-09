Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says

"The consequences of our failure to get to grips with the climate emergency are everywhere," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, launching the report in New York. "Whether we are tackling a pandemic or the climate crisis, it is clear that we need science, solidarity and decisive solutions." CARBON DIOXIDE LEVELS RISING Presenting the latest data on emissions, global temperatures and climate impacts on Earth's oceans and frozen regions, the report showed atmospheric concentration of CO2 hit 414.38 parts per million in July, compared with 411.74 ppm a year earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:46 IST
Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere hit a record high this year, a United Nations report showed on Wednesday, as an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had little lasting effect. The sharp, but short, dip earlier this year represented only a blip in the build-up of climate-warming carbon dioxide, now at its highest level in 3 million years.

"We have seen a drop in the emissions this year because of the COVID crisis and lockdowns in many countries ... but this is not going to change the big picture," Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organization, a U.N. agency based in Geneva, told Reuters Television. "We have continued seeing records in atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide."

While daily emissions fell in April by 17% relative to the previous year, those were still on a par with 2006 – underlining how much emissions have grown in recent years. And by early June, as factories and offices reopened, emissions were back up to within 5% of 2019 levels, according to the report by several U.N. agencies.

Even if 2020 emissions are lower than last year's output by up to 7%, as expected, what is released will still contribute to the long-term accumulation since the industrial era. "The consequences of our failure to get to grips with the climate emergency are everywhere," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, launching the report in New York.

"Whether we are tackling a pandemic or the climate crisis, it is clear that we need science, solidarity and decisive solutions." CARBON DIOXIDE LEVELS RISING

Presenting the latest data on emissions, global temperatures and climate impacts on Earth's oceans and frozen regions, the report showed atmospheric concentration of CO2 hit 414.38 parts per million in July, compared with 411.74 ppm a year earlier. Scientists say they consider 350 ppm, breached in 1988, a safe limit.

As CO2 levels have increased, global temperatures have also risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists say a temperature rise beyond 1.5 or 2 degrees will lead to far worse impacts across the world, including droughts, stronger storms and extreme sea level rise. "We are really only adapted and able to deal with a very small range of possible weather," Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, told Reuters.

"Even if this is just perturbed a little bit, we come very quickly to the edges of what we as societies can deal with." The report detailed how climate change is expected to put hundreds of millions more people at risk of flooding. Access to fresh water is also projected to worsen.

The number of people living in water-scarce areas by mid-century is now estimated to reach up to 3.2 billion, up from the previous estimate of about 1.9 billion. "It is those who are the most vulnerable in society who are hit fit first," Otto said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Whether I live or die, I'll expose you: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar

Hours after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranauts Mumbai office, the actor hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar. The Queen actor who had ea...

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray atVarsha, the latters official residence here.The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the bac...

IPL 13: Deepak Chahar back with CSK squad

India pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday joined the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Taking to Twitter, the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of Chahar and captioned the post, Deeback ...

Crime branch takes over probe into cheating case

The State Crime Branch on Wednesday took over the probe into the cheating case involving an MLA and a functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League, who were booked for allegedly duping several people of their money invested in a gold jewel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020