Minor quake jolts areas of Nepal
An earthquake measuring 4 in the Richter scale hit the areas of central Nepal on Wednesday, officials said. The tremor, which was also felt in the Kathmandu valley, was reported at 3.48 pm with epicenter located in Dhading district of the Himalayan nation.
"The areas that witnessed the earthquake was central Nepal and the Kathmandu valley. No damage or casualty was reported," a senior official at the National Seismological Centre said. The tremor brought back memories of the 2015 earthquake which had killed 9,000 people in the Himalayan nation.
