Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU environment lawmakers edge towards a 60% emissions cut by 2030, ahead of vote

Lawmakers in the European Parliament's environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority to support a 60% European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday. Lawmakers are scuffling over their position on the EU's climate law, which will include a new, more ambitious emissions-cutting target for 2030 to steer the bloc towards its flagship climate aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:26 IST
EU environment lawmakers edge towards a 60% emissions cut by 2030, ahead of vote
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lawmakers in the European Parliament's environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority to support a 60% European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday.

Lawmakers are scuffling over their position on the EU's climate law, which will include a new, more ambitious emissions-cutting target for 2030 to steer the bloc towards its flagship climate aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Officials involved in the talks said groups representing a majority of a few votes in the committee support a target for the EU to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030, against 1990 levels.

Negotiations are ongoing. Some lawmakers support even deeper emissions cuts, but they are up against groups seeking to shore up votes for a less ambitious 2030 climate goal. The EU's current 2030 target is for a 40% emissions reduction.

The committee votes tomorrow, kick-starting a convoluted policymaking process on the climate law. The full European Parliament will vote on the law next month, and must agree a final compromise with national governments. It is not yet clear which target is likely to clinch majority support in parliament. The environment committee tends to favour more ambitious climate policies than the overall assembly, and two other parliament committees have already backed a 55% emissions target.

A 60% emissions-cutting target is more ambitious than the one being considered by the bloc's executive Commission and most member states. But by aiming higher, lawmakers hope to ensure the climate goal gets watered down less in the later discussions. "It's important to get a positive signal to the institutions," said Sweden's Jytte Guteland, parliament's lead lawmaker on the issue, who previously proposed a 65% emissions-cutting target.

The European Commission is expected to propose a 55% emissions reduction target for 2030 next week. Experts say this is the minimum effort that would be needed to put the EU on track for net zero emissions by 2050.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Whether I live or die, I'll expose you: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar

Hours after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranauts Mumbai office, the actor hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar. The Queen actor who had ea...

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray atVarsha, the latters official residence here.The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the bac...

IPL 13: Deepak Chahar back with CSK squad

India pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday joined the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Taking to Twitter, the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of Chahar and captioned the post, Deeback ...

Crime branch takes over probe into cheating case

The State Crime Branch on Wednesday took over the probe into the cheating case involving an MLA and a functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League, who were booked for allegedly duping several people of their money invested in a gold jewel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020