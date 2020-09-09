Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 Maoists killed in gunfight with forces in Odisha's Kalahandi

More teams of SOG, DVF and CRPF were sent to the area later for combing and search operations, he said. Five Maoists, including two women, were gunned down by the security forces in the Sirla Reserve Forest area in Kandhamal district on July 5.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:59 IST
5 Maoists killed in gunfight with forces in Odisha's Kalahandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday, a senior officer said. The exchange of fire, in which a jawan of the Odisha Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) was also injured, took place in the Bhandarangi Sirki forest area on the Kalahandi- Kandhamal border, he said.

While four bodies were found from the forest after the gunfight, the body of another Maoist, a female, was recovered during the combing operation, Kalahandi's Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar told PTI. A jawan of the SOG also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Six weapons were recovered from the site and reports of more recoveries are expected as the teams are yet to return to the base camp, he said. "The combining and search operation in the forest is getting hampered because of the heavy rain in the area," the officer said.

Acting on an intelligence input, the SOG along with the Kalahandi District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched the operation on Tuesday, another official said. Two composite teams of the SOG and DVF were part of the operation, he said.

The exchange of fire started around 11 am on Wednesday and lasted for about half an hour, he added. More teams of SOG, DVF and CRPF were sent to the area later for combing and search operations, he said.

Five Maoists, including two women, were gunned down by the security forces in the Sirla Reserve Forest area in Kandhamal district on July 5. Two more rebels were killed in the same area on July 23, police said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Whether I live or die, I'll expose you: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar

Hours after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranauts Mumbai office, the actor hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar. The Queen actor who had ea...

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray atVarsha, the latters official residence here.The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the bac...

IPL 13: Deepak Chahar back with CSK squad

India pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday joined the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Taking to Twitter, the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of Chahar and captioned the post, Deeback ...

Crime branch takes over probe into cheating case

The State Crime Branch on Wednesday took over the probe into the cheating case involving an MLA and a functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League, who were booked for allegedly duping several people of their money invested in a gold jewel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020