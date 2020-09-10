Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Explosive' western U.S. wildfires threaten Oregon towns

Strong winds and high temperatures fed nearly 100 extreme wildfires across the U.S. West on Wednesday, severely damaging at least two small towns in Oregon where the governor declared an emergency for "unprecedented" blazes. Firefighters in California, Washington and Oregon retreated from uncontrolled fires that forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes and hundreds of thousands to lose power in the three states.

Reuters | California | Updated: 10-09-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 01:39 IST
'Explosive' western U.S. wildfires threaten Oregon towns
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CALFIRECZU)

Strong winds and high temperatures fed nearly 100 extreme wildfires across the U.S. West on Wednesday, severely damaging at least two small towns in Oregon where the governor declared an emergency for "unprecedented" blazes.

Firefighters in California, Washington and Oregon retreated from uncontrolled fires that forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes and hundreds of thousands to lose power in the three states. Parts of Medford, Oregon, a popular retirement location with over 80,000 residents in the state's scenic Rogue Valley, were under evacuation orders or warnings as a growing wildfire closed a section of Interstate 5, the primary north-south highway in the West.

The fire moved north to Medford from Ashland, where it started on Tuesday. The blaze did little damage to Ashland, home to the historic stages of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which normally draws more than 350,000 theatergoers a year. But as the blaze moved northward, it heavily damaged the small town of Talent with about 6,000 residents, according to local police.

The Oregon town of Mill City, about 65 miles (105 km) south of Portland with a population around 1,900, also had major damage, and Malden, with about 200 people in eastern Washington state, was destroyed on Monday. In central California, the Creek Fire about 35 miles (56 km) north of Fresno tore through a forest killed by drought and bark beetles as U.S. military helicopters pulled campers, hikers and residents out of the area.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown called the extreme heat and wind a "once in a lifetime event," as climate scientists blamed human activities for higher average temperatures that have supercharged fires. "This is proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state," Brown told a press briefing.

'PERFECT RECIPE' Across the United States wildfires have burned nearly 4.7 million acres in 2020, the highest year-to-date area since 2018, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Most of the fires are in western states, where 17 new large blazes were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96 that have burned more than 3.4 million acres - an area nearly the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut. Over a century of efforts by federal and state agencies to suppress naturally occurring blazes have left forests replete with dry timber and brush that provides fuel for large wildfires.

Home construction has encroached on some forests in recent decades, and owners are watching their houses burn as firefighters are unable to save property. "You add the winds, the dry conditions, the hot temperatures, it's the perfect recipe," said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for California's state fire authority of the Creek Fire that has torched over 360 homes and other structures.

"This fire is just burning at an explosive rate."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by act...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spateInvestigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across Fra...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting sty...

J.C. Penney reaches tentative rescue deal, averting liquidation

J.C. Penney Co Inc reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at 1.75 billion to rescue the beleaguered department store chain from bankruptcy proceedings, averting a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 job...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020