Odd News Roundup: Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spate

Odd News Roundup: Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spateDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spate
Investigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across France, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Wednesday. "We have an unacceptable situation of absolutely sickening cruelty acts," Denormandie told France Info radio.
