The government has ordered the district administration to take necessary relief measures in the taluks that have been declared flood affected in accordance with State disaster relief fund (SDRF)/NDRF norms and by strictly following the orders or circulars issued by the government from time to time, it added. The government noted that due to torrential rain in the state in August and heavy inflow from neighbouring Maharashtra into the Krishna basin there were floods in several parts of north Karnataka, and during the same time there were floods in coastal and Malnad region too causing large-scale destruction.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:48 IST
Karnataka declares 130 taluks in 23 districts as flood-hit
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Karnataka government on Thursday declared 130 taluks in 23 districts as flood affected in the state,and has ordered the local administrations to take up necessary relief measures there. The government has made a declaration to this effect following the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) report.

In the backdrop of large-scale destruction caused to lives, houses, crops and basic infrastructure due to torrential rain and floods in this August monsoon season, 130 taluks in 23 districts of the state have been declared flood affected with immediate effect until further orders, the government order said. The government has ordered the district administration to take necessary relief measures in the taluks that have been declared flood affected in accordance with State disaster relief fund (SDRF)/NDRF norms and by strictly following the orders or circulars issued by the government from time to time, it added.

The government noted that due to torrential rain in the state in August and heavy inflow from neighbouring Maharashtra into the Krishna basin there were floods in several parts of north Karnataka, and during the same time there were floods in coastal and Malnad region too causing large-scale destruction. Belagavi district has the highest number of 14 taluks that have been declared flood affected, while the least is in Chamarajanagara and Mandya with one taluk each.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Monday told a central team that visited the state to assess the damage that Karnataka has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 crore due to the recent floods. Heavy rainfall since August 1 has killed at least 20 people, displaced thousands, damaged more than 10,000 homes and crops in about 4.03 lakh hectares, and wrecked 14,182 km of roads.

