Medium-intensity quake hits Palghar district in Maharashtra
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said. A district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai, Palghar also houses the Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1-4.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 07:59 IST
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.
A district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai, Palghar also houses the Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1-4. The district has been witnessing a series of low-intensity quakes since last week.
ALSO READ
14,718 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
Panchshil Realty welcomes Maharashtra Government's bold move to reduce stamp duty on property transactions
94 persons booked for Ganpati immersion processions in Palghar
Sanjay Bhatia sworn in as Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra launches initiative to digitise credit delivery system