Medium-intensity quake hits Palghar district in Maharashtra

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.

A district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai, Palghar also houses the Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1-4. The district has been witnessing a series of low-intensity quakes since last week.