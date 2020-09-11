Medium-intensity quakes hit Palghar district in Maharashtra

Two medium-intensity earthquakes hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The second quake to hit the district recorded a magnitude of 3.6 and occurred at 7.06 am at a depth of five kilometers, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.

The first quake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, it said.

A district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai, Palghar also houses the Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1-4. The district has been witnessing a series of low-intensity quakes since last week.

Another quake of magnitude 3.5 occurred off the Maharashtra coast at 3.29 am at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said.