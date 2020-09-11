Left Menu
Development News Edition

KPs meet J&K LG, demand one place for their settlement in Kashmir

He also raised the issued of one place-settlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, constitution of a trust for the upkeep and protection of temples and shrines in Kashmir, increasing the number of special PM employment package, setting up of apex committee on issues of the community, construction of transit accommodations for KP employees and resolving issued of community employees serving in the valley. Sinha assured the delegation that he would look into the demands.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:39 IST
KPs meet J&K LG, demand one place for their settlement in Kashmir
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

A delegation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded one place for their settlement in Kashmir, constitution of a welfare board for the community and a trust to protect temples in the valley. The delegation was headed by All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) chairman Vinod Pandit, the organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits said here.

Pandit, who presented framed pictures of Shardapeeth and Harmukh-Gangbal shrines to the Lt Governor, raised the community's long-pending demands for reopening the Sharda temple in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and creating a welfare board for Kashmiri Pandits. He also raised the issued of one place-settlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, constitution of a trust for the upkeep and protection of temples and shrines in Kashmir, increasing the number of special PM employment package, setting up of apex committee on issues of the community, construction of transit accommodations for KP employees and resolving issued of community employees serving in the valley.

Sinha assured the delegation that he would look into the demands. Sharda Peeth, an abandoned Hindu temple located in Sharda village, is situated along the Krishenganga (Neelam) river in PoK near the Line of Control.

It was a major centre of learning on par with the ancient seats of learning -- Nalanda and Takshila. Meanwhile, Apni Party general secretary and former chief secretary, Vijay Bakaya called on Sinha on Friday to discuss various issues of public concern.

Bakaya suggested that in order to provide a forum for redressal of problems of displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, an apex body as was set-up in the past, be constituted again comprising representatives from various recognised organisations of KPs and from all two room tenement camps and political parties. Bakaya, who is a former MLC, mentioned the recent controversy about Panjbakhtar temple and was informed that an enquiry has already been ordered. The LG assured Bakaya that due consideration would be given to the suggestions made by him. Delegations of Kashmiri Pandit community including KP Sabha, Jammu, led by its president K K Khosa apprised the Lt Governor of various issues confronting the community including recruitment under PM Package, accommodation for PM Package Employees; maintenance and upgradation of facilities at Jagti township; protection of shrines; protection of land and properties of KPs in Kashmir.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IATA team completes safety audit of PIA

A team of the International Air Transport Associations IATA has completed an operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines different departments after a plane of the national carrier crashed here on May 22 that killed 97 p...

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...

Malaysia's ex-finance minister faces 2 fresh graft charges

Malaysias former finance minister pleaded not guilty Friday to two new corruption charges, saying the legal moves against him were politically motivated ahead of impending elections. Lim Guan Eng was charged last month with three counts of ...

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic series heads to Amazon

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about Tiger Kings Joe Exotic has landed at Amazon Studios for development. The series, which had been in the works at CBS TV Studios, hails from Brian Grazer, American Vandal showrunner Dan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020