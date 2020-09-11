KPs meet J&K LG, demand one place for their settlement in Kashmir

A delegation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded one place for their settlement in Kashmir, constitution of a welfare board for the community and a trust to protect temples in the valley. The delegation was headed by All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) chairman Vinod Pandit, the organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits said here.

Pandit, who presented framed pictures of Shardapeeth and Harmukh-Gangbal shrines to the Lt Governor, raised the community's long-pending demands for reopening the Sharda temple in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and creating a welfare board for Kashmiri Pandits. He also raised the issued of one place-settlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, constitution of a trust for the upkeep and protection of temples and shrines in Kashmir, increasing the number of special PM employment package, setting up of apex committee on issues of the community, construction of transit accommodations for KP employees and resolving issued of community employees serving in the valley.

Sinha assured the delegation that he would look into the demands. Sharda Peeth, an abandoned Hindu temple located in Sharda village, is situated along the Krishenganga (Neelam) river in PoK near the Line of Control.

It was a major centre of learning on par with the ancient seats of learning -- Nalanda and Takshila. Meanwhile, Apni Party general secretary and former chief secretary, Vijay Bakaya called on Sinha on Friday to discuss various issues of public concern.

Bakaya suggested that in order to provide a forum for redressal of problems of displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, an apex body as was set-up in the past, be constituted again comprising representatives from various recognised organisations of KPs and from all two room tenement camps and political parties. Bakaya, who is a former MLC, mentioned the recent controversy about Panjbakhtar temple and was informed that an enquiry has already been ordered. The LG assured Bakaya that due consideration would be given to the suggestions made by him. Delegations of Kashmiri Pandit community including KP Sabha, Jammu, led by its president K K Khosa apprised the Lt Governor of various issues confronting the community including recruitment under PM Package, accommodation for PM Package Employees; maintenance and upgradation of facilities at Jagti township; protection of shrines; protection of land and properties of KPs in Kashmir.