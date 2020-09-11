Left Menu
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon lessens in August but remains high

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fell in August, from the same month a year ago, preliminary government data showed on Friday, even as fires in the region are worsening. Roughly 1,359 square kilometers (525 square miles) of jungle were cleared in August, an area larger than Los Angeles, according to space research agency Inpe.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fell in August, from the same month a year ago, preliminary government data showed on Friday, even as fires in the region are worsening.

Roughly 1,359 square kilometers (525 square miles) of jungle were cleared in August, an area larger than Los Angeles, according to space research agency Inpe. That's the fifth highest month on record, though 21% lower than August 2019. While monthly deforestation eases from a record peak last year, environmentalists say the destruction remains out of control.

"It simply did not repeat the disaster (of last year) but it's still extremely bad," said Marcio Astrini, who leads Brazilian advocacy group Climate Observatory. In the first eight months of the year, deforestation dropped 5% from the same period last year, to about 6,100 square kilometers.

Environmental advocates and scientists blame the policies right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for soaring deforestation, with the five highest months on record for deforestation all occurring since he took office in January 2019. They say Bolsonaro has rolled back environmental protections and called for development of the Amazon, emboldening illegal loggers and land squatters to destroy the forest. Bolsonaro defends his policies, saying development will raise the region out of poverty. He has authorized the military to combat deforestation and forest fires from May to November this year.

Meanwhile, fires in the Amazon in the first 10 days of September are up 85% compared with the same period last year, according to Inpe data. "I saw the numbers. I'm scared," said Ane Alencar, science director at Brazil's Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM).

In August, fires likely reached a decade high, an Inpe scientist told Reuters. Deforestation and forest fires this year have emitted 226 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to annual emissions of 48.8 million cars, according to a calculation by IPAM and U.S.-based Woodwell Climate Research Center

