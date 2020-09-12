Left Menu
Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

Forecasters said Paulette would become a hurricane later Saturday and drop up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain on the territory through Monday. Tropical Storm Rene was weaker with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph) and was 1,300 miles (2,095 kilometers) east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tropical Depression Nineteen was just off the coast of South Florida early Saturday but is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette was expected to intensify into a hurricane. The depression was located 35 miles (55 kilometers) west-southwest of Miami, the US National Hurricane Center said in its 5 am advisory. It was moving to the west at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

Nineteen was forecast to slide into the Gulf and could become a tropical storm later Saturday or early Sunday. The depression is currently expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain to parts of Florida, with isolated totals up to 6 inches (15 centimeters). Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph (110 kph) and was 645 miles (1,040 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, where a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect. Forecasters said Paulette would become a hurricane later Saturday and drop up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain on the territory through Monday.

Tropical Storm Rene was weaker with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph) and was 1,300 miles (2,095 kilometers) east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Forecasters said Rene wasn't expected to strengthen and did not pose any threat to land.

