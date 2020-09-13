Left Menu
Central team completes flood assessment in east Vidarbha

Besides, 23,000 houses have also been damaged in Nagpur division, it said. The central team visited the flood affected parts in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli in last two days.

A six-member team of the Centre on Sunday completed its three-day visit to east Vidarbha, which was meant for assessment of damages caused by floods following heavy rains in the last week of August. Parts of five districts- Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia- in Nagpur division suffered damages to crops and properties due to flooding caused by the downpour and discharge of water from dams in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Thousands of people had to be shifted from the flooded parts of these districts, where teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for relief and rescue operation. The team will submit the report given by the local administration as well as its own assessment to the central government.

A statement by Nagpur district information office said that the local administration had estimated that 88,864 hectares of farmland in 34 tehsils of Nagpur division were affected by floods. The major crops hit by the floods are cotton and soybean. Besides, 23,000 houses have also been damaged in Nagpur division, it said.

The central team visited the flood affected parts in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli in last two days.

