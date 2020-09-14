Left Menu
Hurricane Paulette takes aim at Bermuda, residents warned to prepare

The hurricane is forecast to lash the self-governing British territory with a prolonged period of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall of up to 6 inches, the NHC said. On Sunday afternoon, Paulette's hurricane force winds had extended outward by up to 60 miles (97 km) from its center, while its tropical storm-force winds extend out up to 195 miles (314 km).

Reuters | Bermuda | Updated: 14-09-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 01:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Paulette drew closer to Bermuda on Sunday and its core was expected to be near the island by no later than Monday morning, according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). Paulette, a category one hurricane, is located about 195 miles (314 km) southeast of Bermuda and approaching at a speed of 13 miles per hour (21 km/h), according to the Miami-based center.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the Miami-based center warned. The hurricane is forecast to lash the self-governing British territory with a prolonged period of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall of up to 6 inches, the NHC said.

On Sunday afternoon, Paulette's hurricane force winds had extended outward by up to 60 miles (97 km) from its center, while its tropical storm-force winds extend out up to 195 miles (314 km). The hurricane's maximum sustained winds clocked in at 80 miles per hour (129 kph).

A category one hurricane features sustained wind speeds of between 74-95 miles per hour (119-153 kph) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

