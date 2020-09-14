Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayor of Bogota, Colombia, calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota begged forgiveness on Sunday and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombia’s capital the past week left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured. Three people were also killed in Soacha during the protests. Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez called for reconciliation in the aftermath of the clashes and made apologies to the victims' families.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:01 IST
Mayor of Bogota, Colombia, calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota begged forgiveness on Sunday and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombia’s capital the past week left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured. Protests in Bogota and satellite city Soacha began following the death on Wednesday of Javier Ordonez, 46. A widely shared video showed the father of two being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police. He died later in a hospital.

During protests on Wednesday, seven young people, including teenagers, died after being shot in Bogota. Three other people died in connection with the protests on Thursday night, including a woman who was hit by a stolen public bus. Three people were also killed in Soacha during the protests.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez called for reconciliation in the aftermath of the clashes and made apologies to the victims' families. "We are here today to ask forgiveness of all victims of police brutality," Lopez said during a televised event to commemorate those who died in the protests.

Relatives of the victims called for justice but said further protests should be peaceful. "From our hearts we ask that justice be done, because we know of other such incidents that have gone unpunished and we don't want the same to happen with each one of these victims," said Bryan Baquero, whose sister Angie was killed in the protests.

Later on Sunday, crowds of demonstrators marched through the center of Bogota, with clashes between protesters and police in some places. In the past week, hundreds of civilians have been injured in clashes between protesters and police in Soacha and Bogota, with dozens wounded by gunshots in the capital.

Close to 200 police officers were also injured, while at least 60 police stations were vandalized, as well as dozens of public transport vehicles. Police said Ordonez was found drinking alcohol in the street with friends in violation of coronavirus distancing rules. Two police officers implicated in Ordonez's death have been fired and face charges of homicide and abusing their authority.

A further five officers connected to his death have been suspended.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....

Mayor of Bogota, Colombia, calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota begged forgiveness on Sunday and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombias capital the past week left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured. Protests in Bogota and satellite city Soacha began following the d...

Japan's ruling party to hold leadership vote on Monday after Abe's sudden resignation

Tokyo Japan, September 14 ANISputnik Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP will elect its new president following an unexpected resignation by the partys leader and longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. The ruling partys...

Police busts adulterated honey, puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack

Police on Sunday busted an adulterated honey and puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack and arrested one person. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. The unit used to manufacture duplicate items at Chamada Godown Gali of Ranihat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020