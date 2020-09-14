Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Minister Rijiju lays foundation stones for various sports facilities in Ladakh

The synthetic track and astroturf for football, to come up in Lehat Open stadium in Leh, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January, 2021, the sports ministry said in a statement.

PTI | Leh-Ladakh | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:54 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stones for various sports facilities, including a synthetic track and an astroturf for football, at the newly-formed Union Territory of Ladakh

The foundation stones were laid in the presence of Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. The synthetic track and astroturf for football, to come up in Lehat Open stadium in Leh, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January, 2021, the sports ministry said in a statement. The construction of a gymnasium hall has also been planned in NDS indoor stadium at a cost of about Rs 1.52 crore and will be completed by March 2021

 Speaking on the of occasion, Rijiju said that the government is committed towards inculcating a sporting culture in the country. Rijiju also suggested the Ladakh UT Administration to constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sports persons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field. He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures. Lieutenant Governor Mathur appealed to the minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development. He suggested that during the winters, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience winter sports.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Maha bookseller sleeps on pothole to protest road condition

A bookseller in Aurangabad in Maharashtra slept on a pothole to highlight the pathetic condition of roads in Marathwadas biggest city and a video of his act soon went viral on social media. Mirza Abdul Qayyum, who also teaches children Urdu...

Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires shift campaign focus

President Donald Trump will travel to California on Monday to be briefed about its devastating wildfires while Democratic rival Joe Biden plans a speech on the matter from Delaware, bringing climate change to the forefront of the presidenti...

FEATURE-Women grieve stillborn babies as COVID-19 hits maternity care in rural India

By Saurabh Sharma LUCKNOW, India, Sept 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M antasha Bano was 28-weeks pregnant when her cries of sudden, unbearable pain prompted neighbours to call an ambulance in the rural Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. It ne...

Tata Altroz becomes official partner for upcoming T20 cricket, Dream11 IPL 2020

Tata Motors on Monday said its premium hatchback, Altroz will be an official partner for the upcoming T20 cricket, Dream11 Indian Premier League IPL 2020. The Altroz follows in the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020