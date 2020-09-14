One drowns in river in Maharashtra; two missing

One person drowned, while two others went missing while swimming in the flooded Vidupa river here in Maharashtra on Monday, the police said. The incident took place around 10 am near Changephal villegeunder Sindkhed taluka of Buldhana district, they said.

A group of five friends had gone for a swim in the flooded river of which three were swept away by fast-flowing waters, the police said. The body of one of them, Gangaram Shantiram (30), was later recovered from the river, while the two others, Dnyaneshwar Dhondiram Bhalerao (22) and Balu Suresh Bangar (23), were still missing, they said.

A search was on for the missing persons, the police added..