Left Menu
Development News Edition

30 migrants saved after boat sinks off Greek island of Crete

Greek authorities picked up 30 survivors from the sea Monday during a large rescue operation after a vessel carrying an unknown number of migrants sank off the southern island of Crete.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 15-09-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 00:35 IST
30 migrants saved after boat sinks off Greek island of Crete
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greek authorities picked up 30 survivors from the sea Monday during a large rescue operation after a vessel carrying an unknown number of migrants sank off the southern island of Crete. Efforts continued into the evening to locate other people who might be in the water. The coast guard said it was unclear whether anybody was missing, as the survivors were not in a position to give accurate numbers of how many had been on board when the vessel went down.

Initially, a person claiming to be a passenger who notified authorities by phone said 16 people were on the vessel that sank 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Crete amid high winds Monday. The coast guard said a Greek naval frigate and an air force helicopter were taking part in the search, together with two coast guard boats and three merchant ships.

There was no indication where the vessel sailed from, how big it was or where it had been heading to. Greece's east Aegean Sea islands are the typical destination of thousands of asylum-seekers from the Mideast, Africa and Asia who cross illegally from the nearby Turkish coast in hope of finding a better life in the European Union. But on some occasions, smuggling gangs route yachts south of Crete to head for Italy.

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

280 kg ganja seized from truck in West Bengal, 1 held

Police seized a total of 280 kg ganja from a truck and arrested its driver in Nagrakata in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Monday. The ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh, was concealed in 14 packets, the Block Dev...

1,000 firefighters, 15 aircraft battle wildfire in Portugal

Almost 1,000 firefighters and 15 water-dropping aircraft battled a major wildfire in central Portugal on Monday, as strong winds pushed the flames through dense and hilly woodlands. The blaze was in central Portugal around Proena-a-Nova, 20...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020