Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whales stranded in crocodile-infested Australian river

Fowler thought it unlikely the whales would be attacked by crocodiles due to their size. "We would hope they would find their way out to sea again but you don't really know what's going to happen in this situation," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:54 IST
Whales stranded in crocodile-infested Australian river
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Australia's northern tropical rivers are renowned for being crocodile-infested, so the appearance of migrating humpback whales in one waterway has baffled marine scientists, who assume they simply took a wrong turn and got stuck. Marine ecologist Jason Fowler discovered three whales on a fishing trip with friends two weeks ago. He and five friends were sailing in the East Alligator River, some 26 kms (16 miles) inland in Kakadu National Park in the country's remote north, when he saw a plume of water from the muddy river.

"I called out to my crewmates, 'dolphin!', but at the back of my mind I was thinking, 'that's not a dolphin, that's huge'," Fowler said. "I knew they were humpbacks (but) I could not convince myself it was actually a whale so far up a tropical muddy river that was full of crocodiles."

Humpbacks like to be in open sea at least 30 metres (10 feet) deep, but they appeared stuck in a 15-metre "hole" in a river that was otherwise 5-6 metres, Fowler said, adding it was the first known case of whales in the tropical inland habitat. In a Facebook post, Parks Australia said it appeared some of the whales had since made their way out of the river and just one was left. It had put an exclusion zone around the area as experts decided whether to intervene.

"The last thing we want is a collision between a boat and whale in waters where crocodiles are prevalent and visibility underwater is zero," the post said. Fowler thought it unlikely the whales would be attacked by crocodiles due to their size.

"We would hope they would find their way out to sea again but you don't really know what's going to happen in this situation," he said. "The big question in my mind is: what happens at night? What happens when they want to rest and take it easy knowing that they're flanked by these big crocodiles?"

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher after upbeat Chinese data

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday as upbeat industrial output data from China powered shares of trade-exposed miners, while online supermarket Ocado surged on reporting a jump in quarterly retail sales. A 0.3 gain in the FTSE 100 helped t...

CBI registers case against Kathua-based educational trust

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against a Kathua-based educational trust, which was reportedly run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singhs family and certain government employees, for alleged criminal b...

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Enters Gold-Loan Market, Offers Loans Against Diamond Jewellery

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMangal Credit and Fincorp Limited MCFL, a leading non-banking financial company NBFC promoted by industry veteran Mr. Meghraj Jain, has announced its entry into the loan against gold and diamond jewellery ...

Flaming Orange: What will be VVS Laxman's strategy to beef up Sunrisers' thin middle-order?

Armed with a lethal top-order and a solid spin attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad as usual is an epitome of a balanced T20 side which will again b among the top four likely contenders for a playoff spot in this years Indian Premier League. Not exa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020