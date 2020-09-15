IED targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad, no injuries - British embassy
The British embassy in Baghdad said that a British diplomatic vehicle was hit buy an IED on Tuesday morning on the airport road in Baghdad, but caused no injuries. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed responsibility some attacks.Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:15 IST
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Separately, at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, two Katyusha rockets landed inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties or damage, the military said in a statement. Rocket attacks against U.S targets have increased over the past few weeks.
Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed responsibility some attacks. Iraq, often the scene of spillover violence from U.S.-Iran tensions, seeks to avoid being drawn into any regional conflagration.
The Middle East came close to a full conflict in January after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths.
