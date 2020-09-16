Earthquake strikes Nepal, no casualties reported
An earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country's seismological centre said, and tremors caused by the quake were felt in the capital, Kathmandu. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the magnitude at 5.3. Police said they had received no reports of casualties or damage from the quake so far.Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-09-2020 06:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 06:40 IST
An earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country's seismological centre said, and tremors caused by the quake were felt in the capital, Kathmandu. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the magnitude at 5.3.
Police said they had received no reports of casualties or damage from the quake so far. The epicentre of the quake was Ramche, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Kathmandu, near the border with China's Tibet region.
ALSO READ
Nepal: Gandaki govt working to woo Indian tourists after improvement in COVID-19 situation
Nepal allows Bahrain Royal Guard expedition to scale Mt Lobuje East, Mt Manaslu
Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark
Coronavirus infection in Nepal enters community transmission phase: Nepal Health Ministry
Nepal extends prohibitory orders for 1 more week in Kathmandu