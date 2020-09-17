Cong councillor proposes to name street in south Delhi after Sushant Singh Rajput

SDMC Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt has proposed to name a stretch of road in south Delhi after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has sent the proposal to the civic body's road naming and renaming committee.

In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt said that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar, and claimed that "they have been demanding" to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg'. So, it is proposed that Road No 8 be named after the Patna-born actor in his memory, Dutt said. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.