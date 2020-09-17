Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. storm's rains wreak havoc in Southeast states

The remnants of Hurricane Sally on Thursday brought more than a foot of rain to Florida and Georgia, killing at least one person, washing out bridges and roads and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:07 IST
U.S. storm's rains wreak havoc in Southeast states
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The remnants of Hurricane Sally on Thursday brought more than a foot of rain to Florida and Georgia, killing at least one person, washing out bridges and roads and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. Sally's torrential rains spread from eastern Alabama to central Georgia and the storm, now a tropical depression, was about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Montgomery, Alabama early Thursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It struck Gulf Shores, Alabama, a day earlier with winds clocked at 105 mph (169 kph).

The storm killed one person in coastal Alabama and another was reported missing. Some areas were inundated with more than two feet (60 cm) of rain. Pensacola, Florida, east of the storm's landfall, experienced up to 5 feet (1.5 m) of flooding, and travel across the region was limited by damaged roads and bridges. Almost 500,000 homes and businesses in Alabama and Florida remained without power.

WAITED TO EVACUATE Bill Moore, 47, hiked two miles from his home in Gulf Shores, Alabama, hoping to retrieve his car stashed inland, away from the coast. Winds tore through a hurricane shutter of his home and smashed one window and collapsed a rooftop sky light.

"It has been a long two days," he said. "We were trying to evacuate on Tuesday, but it was too late." Another resident, Toby Wallace, 49, said the storm surge brought 3 feet (91 cm) of water into his elevated home. "There is going to be a lot of cleaning," he said.

Democratic Party nominee for president Joe Biden offered prayers for residents and called for a national response to climate change. Utility crews and residents were at work along the Alabama and Florida coasts making repairs and clearing storm debris after Sally washed out roads and bridges and left dozens of boats pushed ashore.

Utilities began restoring power to Alabama and Florida with crews brought from other states. "This year we've just got hurricane after hurricane," said Matt Lane, 23, a member of a crew from New Hampshire Electric Coop who arrived late on Tuesday from Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Texas. ANOTHER STORM BREWING

Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States. A tropical disturbance brewed in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday that has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours. Two other named storms were in the Atlantic, making it one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.

Hurricanes have increased in intensity and destructiveness since the 1980s as the climate has warmed, according to researchers at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Energy companies were returning Gulf of Mexico offshore oil crews and assessing damages to coastal facilities. Several said their facilities weathered the storm and were preparing to restart.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka CM meets Sitharaman, seeks special grant of Rs 5,495 cr for state

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to accept the 14th Finance Commissions recommendation for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to the state on accoun...

SAD is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare: Sukhbir Singh Badal after Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from Cabinet.

SAD is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare Sukhbir Singh Badal after Harsimrat Kaur Badals resignation from Cabinet....

India's COVID-19 tally cross 51 lakh-mark, 100 pc rise in recoveries in past 30 days

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 includ...

U.S. blacklists Hezbollah official, Lebanon-based companies

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Hezbollah official and two Lebanon-based companies as the country experiences a deep economic crisis, accusing them of being linked to the Iran-backed Shiite group. The U.S. Treasury Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020