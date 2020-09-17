Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. storm's rains wreak havoc on southeastern states

The remnants of Hurricane Sally on Thursday dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:16 IST
U.S. storm's rains wreak havoc on southeastern states
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The remnants of Hurricane Sally on Thursday dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power. Sally brought torrential rains and flash flooding to Georgia as it slogged to the Carolinas. At 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), it was about 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Athens, Georgia, moving northeast at 23 miles (33 km) per hour, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It struck Gulf Shores, Alabama, a day earlier with winds clocked at 105 mph, killed one person in coastal Alabama and another was reported missing. Some areas were inundated with more than 2 feet (60 cm) of rain. Pensacola, Florida, east of the storm's landfall, experienced up to 5 feet of flooding, and travel across the region was limited by damaged roads and bridges. Some 465,000 homes and businesses in Alabama, Georgia and Florida remained without power.

WAITED TO EVACUATE Bill Moore, 47, hiked 2 miles from his home in Gulf Shores, Alabama, hoping to retrieve his car stashed inland, away from the coast. Winds tore through a hurricane shutter of his home and smashed one window and collapsed a rooftop sky light.

"It has been a long two days," he said. "We were trying to evacuate on Tuesday, but it was too late." Another resident, Toby Wallace, 49, said the storm surge brought 3 feet of water into his elevated home. "There is going to be a lot of cleaning," he said.

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden offered prayers for residents, and called for a national response to climate change. Utility crews and residents made repairs and cleared storm debris after Sally washed out roads and bridges and left dozens of boats pushed ashore.

Fuel prices rose again on Thursday as six refineries were offline, and OPEC promised to crack down on members not keeping to production cuts. Gasoline futures rose 2% to near the high for the month. Utilities began restoring power to Alabama and Florida with crews brought from far-flung states.

"This year we've just got hurricane after hurricane," said Matt Lane, 23, a member of a crew from New Hampshire Electric Co-op who arrived on Tuesday from Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Texas. ANOTHER STORM BREWING

Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States. A tropical disturbance was brewing in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday that has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours. Two other named storms were in the Atlantic, making this one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.

Hurricanes have increased in intensity and destructiveness since the 1980s as the climate has warmed, according to researchers at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Energy companies were returning Gulf of Mexico offshore oil crews and assessing damages to coastal facilities. Several said their facilities weathered the storm and were preparing to restart.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Peru president to face impeachment vote after top court denies delay request

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will face an impeachment hearing on Friday after the countrys constitutional court on Thursday rejected his appeal to delay congressional efforts to remove him from his post.The courts president, Marianell...

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus outbreak

The major Canadian province of Ontario will clamp down on social gatherings in response to reckless careless people who are spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. Separately, Canadas top medical of...

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard. The most re...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020