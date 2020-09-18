Left Menu
Bharat Darshan Park to be completed by December: South Delhi mayor

The work on Bharat Darshan Park -- mega park in the city which will have replicas of various monuments built from scrap material -- is likely to be completed in the next three months, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 00:49 IST

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had early January laid the foundation stone for the mega park coming up in Punjabi Bagh. The theme of Bharat Darshan Park would be 'Unity in Diversity' displayed through iconic monuments of the country such as Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Golden Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Hampi ruins, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta Ellora Caves and Junagarh Fort.

Mayor Anamika, along with senior officials of the horticulture department, took round of the six-acre park site on Thursday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said in a statement. She took stock of the ongoing construction work and directed the officials to complete the ambitious project in three months.

Anamika said the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown affected the speed of this project, but now the construction work is in full swing and SDMC will dedicate the park to citizens of Delhi in December. She said the SDMC has certainly extended the ambit of the concept of 'waste to wealth'. Waste to Wonder Park is the shining example of that concept and with the development of the Bharat Darshan Park, SDMC will move forward in that direction.

The replicas in the park are being built using scrap waste such as vehicles, fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts etc, which were gathering dust in municipal stores. The park will be eco-friendly and self-sustainable with its own solar and wind power generation. The entire project is estimated to cost around Rs 12-14 crore, the SDMC said.

The mayor said there will be smart illumination for all the monument replicas, and other features include walking track of 1.5 km, children play area, landscaped waterfalls, fountains, ponds, amphitheatres for cultural events and a food court offering major cuisines of India.  The civic body, however, had in January said that the entire project was estimated to cost around Rs 18-20 crore. PTI KND SRY

