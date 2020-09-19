Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles California

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles CaliforniaPTI | Southelmonte | Updated: 19-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 12:42 IST
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey
The earthquake struck around 11:40 pm, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
