2 dead, 1 missing after storm pounds central Greece

Two people have died and one is reported missing in central Greece region of Thessaly after a storm pounded parts of the country overnight and caused flooding.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people have died and one is reported missing in central Greece region of Thessaly after a storm pounded parts of the country overnight and caused flooding. Authorities identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home and a 63-year-old shepherd who was swept by rising flood waters.

They said a woman who ignored firefighter and police instructions not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river is missing. The country's firefighting service said early Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads or had caused property damage. The service reported rescuing more than 600 people.

Greece's train operator, Trainose, said service linking southern and northern Greece was suspended. Water from a river that burst its banks damaged at least two bridges and several buildings, including the local health center in the Thessaly town of Mouzaki, which has collapsed. Parts of the stricken area are without electricity.

