Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extremely heavy rains predicted in Kerala, Red, Orange alerts issued

Extremely heavy rains have been forecast in Kerala's Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday and Sunday, prompting the IMD to sound a 'red alert' and authorities to take precautionary steps to shift people staying in disaster prone areas to safer places.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:23 IST
Extremely heavy rains predicted in Kerala, Red, Orange alerts issued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Extremely heavy rains have been forecast in Kerala's Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday and Sunday, prompting the IMD to sound a 'red alert' and authorities to take precautionary steps to shift people staying in disaster-prone areas to safer places. According to the India Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the North East Bay of Bengal and neighborhood around September 20 and under its influence, widespread rains with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Kerala during September19-21.

Several parts of the state have been receiving heavy rains in the past few days. Vadakara in Kozhikode received 10 cm rain, while Hosdurg (kasaragod) recorded 9 cm and Taliparambu in Kannur and Kudulu in Kasaragod received 7 cm each as per the weather report this morning.

An orange alert (a warning indicating heavy to very heavy rain) has been issued for eight districts on Saturday and six on Sunday. In view of the alerts, the Navy, the Indian Air Force helicopters, Police, Fire Force, are all ready to swing into action in case of any emergency requests, according to sources.

In districts where the Red and Orange alerts have been issued, people living in disaster-prone areas would be shifted to camps as a precautionary measure. During the night, as the rains are likely to intensify, people in areas prone to landslides and mudslides will be shifted to safer places during the day time itself as a precautionary measure.

Night travel in hilly areas from 7 pm to 7 am has been banned, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea as strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka Coasts, and over the Lakshadweep area.

A landslide triggered by heavy rains in the hilly district of Idukki on August 7 had flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in Rajamalai claiming 66 lives.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Care downgrades Repco Home Finance's loan facilities, NCDs to AA-minus

Care Ratings has revised the rating of Chennai-based Repco Home Finances long-term loan facilities and non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,620 crore to AA-minus with stable outlook from AA with negative outlook. The revision factors in mo...

Majority opp parties back amendement to IBC; Some flag possible misuse by corporates, demand relief for farmers

A majority of opposition parties supported The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Second Amendment Bill, 2020, which was passed by Rajya Sabha on Saturday, and also urged the government to provide interest waiver on loans to farmers and poor pe...

India's external debt up nearly 3 pc to USD 559 bn at March-end

Indias total external debt increased by 2.8 percent to USD 558.5 billion at the end of March mainly on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, according to a report released by the Finance Ministry. The external debt stood at USD 543 bi...

Drug case: Actors, former corporator appear before CCB for questioning

Former city corporator, Yuvraj R V, actor Santosh Kumar and Kannada anchor Akul Balaji on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch CCB officials who are investigating the drugs case. Three different police inspectors and their team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020