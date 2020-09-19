Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extremely heavy rains predicted in Kerala, dry weather in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala's three districts on Saturday, while dry weather conditions prevailed in Delhi for the eleventh consecutive day. The Met Department said low-pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rainfall across West Bengal from Sunday. Uttar Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rains at isolated places over the state, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:44 IST
Extremely heavy rains predicted in Kerala, dry weather in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala's three districts on Saturday, while dry weather conditions prevailed in Delhi for the eleventh consecutive day. The Met Department said low-pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rainfall across West Bengal from Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rains at isolated places over the state, it said. In Kerala, the IMD issued 'red alert' for extremely heavy rains for Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A low pressure area is likely to develop over the North East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 20 and under its influence widespread rains with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Kerala during September 19-21, it said.

Several parts of the state have been receiving heavy rains in the past few days. Vadakara in Kozhikode received 10 cm rain, while Hosdurg (Kasaragod) recorded 9 cm and Taliparambu in Kannur and Kudulu in Kasaragod received 7 cm each as per the weather report this morning.

An orange alert (a warning indicating heavy to very heavy rain) has been issued for eight districts on Saturday and six on Sunday. In view of the alerts, the Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, Police, Fire Force, are all ready to swing into action in case of any emergency requests, sources said.

In districts where the red and orange alerts have been issued, people living in disaster-prone areas would be shifted to camps as a precautionary measure. In Delhi, there has been no rainfall for 11 days which has pushed the mercury up over the last few days.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8. On Saturday, the maximum temperature ranged between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. The national capital has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to the IMD. In West Bengal, the low-pressure area is likely to move northwards into Gangetic West Bengal, causing heavy rain in the coastal and adjoining districts of East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata and Hooghly, the Met Department said. The system is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Birbhum, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts, and heavy rain over the other districts of south Bengal from Monday.

The rainfall is likely to continue till Wednesday, it said. The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over the state on September 22..

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...

Delhi govt to request people to reach out to friends and advise them good practices in preventing dengue

As its anti-dengue campaign enters the third week on Sunday, the Delhi government will urge residents to call 10 of their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices in preventing dengue, according to an official statement. ...

Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was seen walking down the stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed on Saturday, five days after a Berlin hospital said he had been taken off a ventilator and could breathe independently. Na...

Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris. The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020