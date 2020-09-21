Left Menu
DPIIT to seek cabinet nod for multi-modal logistics hub, 2 industrial corridors

The commerce and industry ministry would seek approval of the Union Cabinet for a multi-modal logistics hub at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and two industrial areas in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, according to the DPIIT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:57 IST
The commerce and industry ministry would seek approval of the Union Cabinet for a multi-modal logistics hub at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and two industrial areas in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, according to the DPIIT. These are part of various industrial corridor projects being developed by the government under the National Industrial Corridor programme, which is aimed at development of futuristic industrial cities in India.

As many as 11 such projects are being taken up and that include Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Bengaluru Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC), and Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC). According to the note of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), these projects are at different stages of implementation.

Under phase-1, few projects are approved and that include Dholera Special Investment Region under DMIC in Gujarat, Shendra Bidkin Industrial Area under DMIC in Maharashtra, and Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh (747.5 acres) under DMIC in Uttar Pradesh. Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana under the DMIC has been approved by the CCEA (cabinet committee on economic affairs) and implementation is likely to be initiated shortly, it said. Under phase 2, projects are in the advanced stage of planning and implementation would be initiated by 2021.

"Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (2,500 acres) in Andhra Pradesh is approved by NICDIT (National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and approval from CCEA is being sought," it added. Similarly, Tumakuru Industrial Area (1,736 acres) in Karnataka under CBIC has been approved by NICDIT and approval from CCEA is being sought. For Multi-Modal Logistics Hub and Multi-Modal Transport Hub (1,208 acres) at Greater Noida in UP under DMIC, NICDIT has accorded its approval and CCEA approval is being sought, it added. It also said that as part of the DMIC, for Dighi Port Industrial Area (7,413 acres), activities pertaining to detailed master planning and preliminary engineering have been completed.

"State government (s) have been urged to transfer land to the project SPVs for commencement of project development activities or identify land for conducting the feasibility studies as the case may be"..

