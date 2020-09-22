Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Ig Nobel sicence award and As Rome boosts micro-mobiltiy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Ig Nobel sicence award and As Rome boosts micro-mobiltiy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Ig Nobel science award: An alligator on helium sounds like ...?

If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons? This profound puzzle challenged a global research team to record an alligator bellowing with normal air, and then breathing heliox, a helium-oxygen mixture.

As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wild

They're a far cry from the ancient Roman chariots immortalized in the 1959 classic movie "Ben-Hur", but critics say they can be just as dangerous in the wrong hands. Thousands of electric scooters are filling the cobblestoned streets of central Rome as people seek alternatives to crowded public transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

