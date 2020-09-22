After collapse, two other buildings in Bhiwandi vacated

Hours after a three-story building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, two buildings located in its vicinity were vacated by the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday. These buildings were declared dangerous to live earlier by the civic body, he said.

The ill-fated Jilani building located at Napoli's Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka had collapsed in the early hours of Monday, killing 20 people. "Two buildings- all ground plus three-story structures-- housing 13 tenants and around 25-30 people were vacated on Monday night," said Laxman Kokni, office superintendent for a local civic ward.

He said the power supply to these two buildings was disconnected earlier. Koki said a decision on whether to raze these buildings will be taken later.