Left Menu
Development News Edition

India aims to cut crop waste burning in key farm states by 80%

Crop residue burning accounts for about a quarter of air pollution in winter months, various studies show. The federal government and the state governments of Punjab and Haryana have ensured that rice farmers can easily hire machines to dispose of the paddy stalks and straw, said the officials, who did not wish to be identified in line with government policy.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:12 IST
India aims to cut crop waste burning in key farm states by 80%

India is likely to reduce crop waste burning, a major source of air pollution during the winter months, by 75-80% in Punjab and Haryana states, part of the country's farm belt that borders the capital New Delhi, two government officials said on Tuesday.

Every winter, a thick blanket of smog settles over northern India, as a combination of factors such as the burning of crop residues, industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust brings a sharp spike in pollution. Crop residue burning accounts for about a quarter of air pollution in winter months, various studies show.

The federal government and the state governments of Punjab and Haryana have ensured that rice farmers can easily hire machines to dispose of the paddy stalks and straw, said the officials, who did not wish to be identified in line with government policy. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government earmarked $177.61 million for two years to give farmers the subsidy to buy farm equipment, such as mulching and seed drilling machines, that dispose of crop waste without burning them.

For the current 2020-21 fiscal year, the government allocated $746.06 million in farm equipment subsidies. "The subsidy programme is in its third year, and it's going to result in a substantial reduction of up to 75-80% this year," said one of the officials.

The farm fires could pick up in the next few weeks and hit highs in late October and early November, when farmers harvest the rice crop and prepare the ground for winter planting. So far this year, New Delhi has experienced the longest spell of clean air on record.

"Rice harvests will start gathering momentum in the next 30 days, and that's the time when these claims about substantially bringing down crop fires will be put to the test," said Vimlendu Jha, an environmental expert who founded the activist group Swechha.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Get HSRP, colour-coded stickers, checking to begin soon: Delhi transport dept to vehicle owners

The Delhi governments transport department on Tuesday asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to affix them with high security registration plates and colour-coded stickers, saying a drive will be launched soon to check for th...

Majority of retailers expect festive season biz to be down by 25 pc: Report

A majority of retailers expect festive season business this year to be down by 25 per cent compared to last year due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic and many of them are considering cancelling or deferring orders due to reduced festiv...

Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic ...

Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights

Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport COVID-19 tests for all departing international passengers to replace the quarantines they blame for exacerbating the travel slump. Rapid and affordable antigen tests that can be administered by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020