Central Vista redevelopment project could become fulcrum of economic revival: Puri

The Central Vista redevelopment project would generate large-scale direct and indirect employment which could become an "important fulcrum of economic revival", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The redevelopment project of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

In his written reply to a question by All India Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy, Puri said, "In the current economic scenario, the project shall generate large number of direct and indirect employment which could be an important fulcrum for economic revival." Puri said that the estimated cost for construction of new Parliament building is Rs 971 crore. Estimated cost of other buildings and development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue will be worked out after finalisation of plans, Puri said.

Explaining the rationale behind the need of the project, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that the existing Parliament House building was started in 1921 and commissioned in 1927 and hence, the building is already 93 years old, adding that its facilities and amenities are "highly inadequate". "There is acute shortage of office space and there are no individual chambers for Members of Parliament. This building was not meant to be for bicameral Parliament and has been over-stressed through large scale retrofitting done over the years," the minister said.

He said that the other buildings such as Krishi Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan were built on the Central Vista after independence. "These buildings are more than 50 years old and there is a shortage of working space, parking, amenities and services in these buildings for efficient office atmosphere." "The spread of central government ministries and departments in different locations leads to inefficiency and the problems can be resolved by developing a Common Central Secretariat," the minister said.

He also said that the Central Vista, which is the main boulevard of New Delhi extending from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate, is one of the most visited tourist places in Delhi. It is used for the Republic Day Parade and various other functions which showcase the national capital to the world.

"However, it lacks basic public facilities, amenities and parking etc. The unorganised vending and haphazard parking leads to congestion and gives a poor public perception. Therefore, there is a need for the upgradation of the Central Vista," Puri added. The minister also said that the consultancy work for Central Vista redevelopment project has been awarded to HCP Design Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd. through a quality-cum-cost based (QCBS) tendering system followed by the Central Public Works Department.