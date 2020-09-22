Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Vista redevelopment project could become fulcrum of economic revival: Puri

Estimated cost of other buildings and development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue will be worked out after finalisation of plans, Puri said. Explaining the rationale behind the need of the project, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that the existing Parliament House building was started in 1921 and commissioned in 1927 and hence, the building is already 93 years old, adding that its facilities and amenities are "highly inadequate".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:20 IST
Central Vista redevelopment project could become fulcrum of economic revival: Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Central Vista redevelopment project would generate large-scale direct and indirect employment which could become an "important fulcrum of economic revival", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The redevelopment project of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

In his written reply to a question by All India Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy, Puri said, "In the current economic scenario, the project shall generate large number of direct and indirect employment which could be an important fulcrum for economic revival." Puri said that the estimated cost for construction of new Parliament building is Rs 971 crore. Estimated cost of other buildings and development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue will be worked out after finalisation of plans, Puri said.

Explaining the rationale behind the need of the project, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that the existing Parliament House building was started in 1921 and commissioned in 1927 and hence, the building is already 93 years old, adding that its facilities and amenities are "highly inadequate". "There is acute shortage of office space and there are no individual chambers for Members of Parliament. This building was not meant to be for bicameral Parliament and has been over-stressed through large scale retrofitting done over the years," the minister said.

He said that the other buildings such as Krishi Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan were built on the Central Vista after independence. "These buildings are more than 50 years old and there is a shortage of working space, parking, amenities and services in these buildings for efficient office atmosphere." "The spread of central government ministries and departments in different locations leads to inefficiency and the problems can be resolved by developing a Common Central Secretariat," the minister said.

He also said that the Central Vista, which is the main boulevard of New Delhi extending from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate, is one of the most visited tourist places in Delhi. It is used for the Republic Day Parade and various other functions which showcase the national capital to the world.

"However, it lacks basic public facilities, amenities and parking etc. The unorganised vending and haphazard parking leads to congestion and gives a poor public perception. Therefore, there is a need for the upgradation of the Central Vista," Puri added. The minister also said that the consultancy work for Central Vista redevelopment project has been awarded to HCP Design Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd. through a quality-cum-cost based (QCBS) tendering system followed by the Central Public Works Department.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Get HSRP, colour-coded stickers, checking to begin soon: Delhi transport dept to vehicle owners

The Delhi governments transport department on Tuesday asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to affix them with high security registration plates and colour-coded stickers, saying a drive will be launched soon to check for th...

Majority of retailers expect festive season biz to be down by 25 pc: Report

A majority of retailers expect festive season business this year to be down by 25 per cent compared to last year due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic and many of them are considering cancelling or deferring orders due to reduced festiv...

Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic ...

Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights

Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport COVID-19 tests for all departing international passengers to replace the quarantines they blame for exacerbating the travel slump. Rapid and affordable antigen tests that can be administered by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020