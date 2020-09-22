Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm fires started, will have minimal impact on Delhi's AQI for next 3 days: SAFAR

Satellite imagery from space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have also shown that farmers have started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana. According to an estimate based on satellite data, the farm fire counts were 42 on Monday, 20 on Sunday and nil on September 15, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:28 IST
Farm fires started, will have minimal impact on Delhi's AQI for next 3 days: SAFAR
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have started burning crop residue, but its impact on Delhi's air quality will be minimal for the next three days, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR. Satellite imagery from space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have also shown that farmers have started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

According to an estimate based on satellite data, the farm fire counts were 42 on Monday, 20 on Sunday and nil on September 15, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said. "Though stubble burning has started in Punjab and the neighbouring border regions, its impact on Delhi's air quality index will be minimal for the next three days since the predominant winds are not supportive for transport and accumulation," it said.

The predominant, non-supportive wind direction is north-easterly. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded an air quality index of 115, which falls in the moderate category.

According to SAFAR, the contribution of farm fire smoke in Delhi's pollution peaked to 56 per cent in 2018 and 44 per cent in 2019. It is a bumper harvest this year. So, the incidents of stubble burning might go up, an official of the Punjab Pollution Control Board said.

"We have been providing machinery to farmers for in-situ management of crop residue, but stubble burning is a traditional practice. It takes time to bring a change in the mindset," an official said. On August 31, the city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index of 41, which was the lowest since the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining air quality records in 2015.

It was the fifth "good" day in terms of air quality this year. AQI values were 45, 50, 50 and 45 on March 28, August 13, August 20 and August 24, respectively. The AQI value remained between 50 and 70 on most days in August. A CPCB official said the improvement in air quality was due to favourable weather -- good wind speed and rainfall and curbs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the AQI slipped into the moderate category in September due to lack of rains which wash pollutants away.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, it is considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. The above 500 is severe as well as the emergency category.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Low subsidy by MSEDCL hampering solar power generation in Maha: Association

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL is seeking subsidy of Rs 31 crore for just 25 MW solar power which is hampering the clean energy generation in the state, an industry body charged on Tuesday. Maharashtra Sol...

Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28

Schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar will resume from September 28, as per an official order issued on Tuesday. Attending classes will not be mandatory, as per the order issued by the states education department.Students will be...

SAD to hold 'chakka jaam' in Punjab on Sep 25 against farm bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD, the BJPs oldest ally, on Tuesday announced road blockades across Punjab on September 25 to protest against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament. However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed t...

Mephedrone, ganja seized in Mumbai; 2 held

A 30-year-old lyricist and a 45-year-old man were arrested in two separate incidents in Mumbai with banned Mephedrone MD drug and ganja, an Anti Narcotics Cell ANC official said on Tuesday. In the first case, ANC sleuths seized 250 grams of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020