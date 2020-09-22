Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDMC de-seals 185 properties: Mayor

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started the process of de-sealing properties in residential areas with 185 of these being de-sealed on day one of the excercise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:00 IST
SDMC de-seals 185 properties: Mayor
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started the process of de-sealing properties in residential areas with 185 of these being de-sealed on day one of the excercise. Mayor Anamika said that the SDMC has started the process of de-sealing, and 173 properties in the South Zone and 12 in the West Zone of the SDMC have been desealed. She said that de-sealing process will also start in Central and Najafgarh Zones from Wednesday onwards. The de-sealing process is being initiated in pursuance of a directive by the Supreme Court, he said.

On August 14, the apex court had said that encroachment is a matter of concern but the monitoring committee, set up in 2006 to identify unauthorised structures and check misuse of residential properties in Delhi, "cannot exceed its power" and take any action beyond its authorisation. A large number of properties, residential and commercial, have been sealed in the last few years for violation of Delhi master plan norms.

The mayor claimed that some properties under the jurisdiction of SDMC were "wrongly sealed by the Monitoring Committee". "Such 604 properties will be de-sealed under this process. She has also written a letter to all 104 councillors of the SDMC, urging them to identify the sealed properties in their respective areas and help the public in de-sealing, and also make them aware of the process of de-sealing," the mayor's office said in a statement. She also urged citizens to contact the zonal offices of the corporation for de-sealing of their properties as soon as possible.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday

The monsoon session of parliament is likely to end on Wednesday after pending legislations are passed, sources said. They said both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely is to be adjourned sine die tomorrow.The sources said that Rajya Sabha ...

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to implement the central flagship Ayushman Bharat and PMKisan schemes on condition that the funds for the same should be channelized through the state administration. The BJP came down h...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...

CSK vs RR scoreboard

Chennai Super Kings Innings Murali Vijay c Curran b Gopal 21 Shane Watson b Tewatia 33 Faf du Plessis c Samson b Archer 72 Sam Curran st Samson b Tewatia 17 Ruturaj Gaikwad st Samson b Tewatia 0 Kedar Jadhav c Samson b Curran 22 M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020