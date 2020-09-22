Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana: CM discusses plans for portal for revenue administration

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials to register online within 15 days houses, plots and other non-agriculture properties of people in rural and urban areas, which were not yet registered online, as part of the government's efforts to put in place a comprehensive portal for land administration.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:08 IST
T'gana: CM discusses plans for portal for revenue administration
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials to register online within 15 days houses, plots and other non-agriculture properties of people in rural and urban areas, which were not yet registered online, as part of the government's efforts to put in place a comprehensive portal for land administration. Rao, who held a meeting with officials on designing the proposed portal (named 'Dharani'), said officers at all levels in Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments should 100 per cent register all the properties online before the 'Dharani' portal is available, an official release said.

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to register houses, plots, apartment flats and other non-agriculture properties of people, in rural and urban areas, which are not yet registered online so far should be completed within 15 days," it said. The Chief Minister urged the officials to give total information to the people to help them register their properties online, it said.

Observing that the aim of launching the 'Dharani' portal is transparent maintenance of land records, he asked the officials to take necessary caution to realise the objective, it said. The state government, which made new laws in the recently concluded session of state legislature with an aim to promote transparency and simplification of process in revenue administration, had proposed setting up the 'Dharani' portal.

The portal is proposed to have all relevant details under two parts agriculture and non-agriculture lands.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran

Irans president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose neither negotiations nor war on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehrans 2015 nuclear deal with major p...

France's Macron says U.S. maximum pressure on Iran not working

The United States maximum pressure campaign on Iran has so far failed, Frances president said on Tuesday, and he dismissed U.S. efforts to restore U.N. sanctions against Tehran because Washington had already left the 2015 nuclear deal.The m...

Iran strikes defiant tone at UN under crushing US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a defiant and fiery speech on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly as his nation grapples with the Middle Easts worst coronavirus outbreak and a weakened economy, but he insisted that it is the US th...

UP: Man arrested for 'offensive' WhatsApp post on PM Modi

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Mirzapur on Tuesday for allegedly positing a video on WhatsApp that was deemed offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused, in his 20s, had allegedly posted a video on a What...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020