Maha: Conservation of 9 historical gates in Aurangabad begins

The conservation project had to be stopped earlier due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, but it has now resumed, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDCL) Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pushkal Shivam told reporters on Tuesday. The corporation will spend Rs 3.20 crore for the conservation of Katkat Gate, Naubat Darwaza, Kala Darwaza, Jafar Gate, Barapulla Gate, Roshan Gate, Paithan Gate, Khizri Gate and Mehmood Darwaza, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:14 IST
The conservation of nine historical gates in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has been undertaken by a local development body at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore, officials said. The structures, built around 17th century as entry gates of the old city, are a major tourist attraction.

These gates suffered damages over a period of time due to rain and other weather conditions and are in need of repair and conservation, the officials said. The conservation project had to be stopped earlier due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, but it has now resumed, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDCL) Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pushkal Shivam told reporters on Tuesday.

The corporation will spend Rs 3.20 crore for the conservation of Katkat Gate, Naubat Darwaza, Kala Darwaza, Jafar Gate, Barapulla Gate, Roshan Gate, Paithan Gate, Khizri Gate and Mehmood Darwaza, he said. The work will be taken up on war footing and will be completed by April next year, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner and ASCDCL CEO Astik Kumar Pandey said.

The project includes strengthening the structures by waterproofing and stopping seepages, supporting the roof, removing trees over the structures, replacing masonry and decayed material wherever required and beautification of surrounding areas, another official said. "Work has already begun on Naubat, Katkat and Jafar gates. Tendering process is underway for Kala Darwaza and Mehmood Darwaza," he said.

