Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNCASR included in book titled ‘Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology’

This research study from JNCASR is the only one from a non-western country that finds a place in this collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:21 IST
JNCASR included in book titled ‘Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology’
This research study from JNCASR is the only one from a non-western country that finds a place in this collection. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Indian researchers have contributed to one of sixty-five major breakthroughs in ecology and evolution over the last 160 years, counted from Charles Darwin's 'On the Origin of Species' in 1859.

A study in 2003 from the Evolutionary & Organismal Biology Unit, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has been included in a book titled 'Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology' by Prof. Laurence D. Mueller, Univ. of California, Irvine, recently published by Elsevier.

This research study from JNCASR is the only one from a non-western country that finds a place in this collection. It was the first experimental verification of the theoretical prediction that population stability may evolve as a by-product of natural selection favouring some life-history trait which traded off with other traits that directly affected population dynamic behaviour.

For example, suppose a population inhabited an ecology wherein it was very advantageous to develop rapidly to reproductive maturity, even if it reduced subsequent offspring production. In such a case, this population might evolve reduced offspring production, as a by-product for selection of rapid development to maturity. The reduced offspring production, in turn, would result in relatively stable population dynamics.

In the 1980s-90s, the common finding that populations of many species typically showed relatively stable dynamics had created a conundrum in evolutionary ecology. A simplistic prediction from the theory of natural selection suggested that all else being equal, higher offspring production should be favoured by evolution. However, in the 1970s, seminal work by the theoretical ecologist Robert May had shown that populations in which individuals produced large numbers of offspring would typically exhibit unstable dynamics. This meant that their numbers would fluctuate a lot through time. Therefore, if natural selection favoured higher offspring production, most populations would be expected to have evolved unstable, fluctuating dynamics.

Yet, empirical studies showed that many wild and laboratory populations of different species actually showed fairly stable dynamics. Theoretical work suggested that one factor that might promote such evolution of population stability could be trade-offs among traits related to Darwinian fitness.

This mechanism was exactly what Prof. Amitabh Joshi's group at JNCASR, including N. G. Prasad, Sutirth Dey and Mallikarjun Shakarad (now faculty at IISER Mohali, IISER Pune and Delhi University, respectively), demonstrated experimentally in their 2003 paper in Biology Letters, then a Supplement to the Proceedings of the Royal Society of London: Biological Sciences. They used fruitfly populations that had been selected in the laboratory for rapid egg-to-adult development for over 100 generations.

These populations had evolved smaller body size and female fecundity as a result of evolving a greatly reduced larval phase. The group then used these populations in an experiment where their population sizes were monitored in every generation in a nutritional environment known to induce unstable dynamics. They showed that the faster-developing populations had indeed evolved greater population stability than their ancestral control populations.

Incidentally, these faster-developing fruitfly populations have now completed 800 generations (23 years) of selection and have been used to establish many novel findings of fundamental phenomena in evolutionary biology, especially in the areas of life-history evolution and the evolution of competitive ability, the trait- environment- and selection-dependent nature of canalization, the evolution of reproductive isolation through a combination of natural and sexual selection, as well as male-female coevolution and the evolution of inter-sexual conflict.

"The article from Joshi's group illustrates the power of lateral thinking leading to profound, even disruptive concepts that are so vital for the meaningful progress of science. In the basic sciences, it is the capacity to work on the high risk, new ideas that differentiate the few leaders from a plethora of followers and the profound from the incremental," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

K. Padmakar Director (HR) Takes Additional Charge as CMD, BPCL

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shri K. Padmakar, Director HR has taken over additional charge as Chairman Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum from 1st September 2020 on the superannuation of Shri. D. Rajkumar, at close of work on 3...

Equity indices reverse early gains, Bharti Airtel drops 8 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost...

Senate GOP plans vote on Trump's court pick before election

Votes in hand, Senate Republicans are charging ahead with plans to confirm President Donald Trumps pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat before the November 3 election, launching a divisive fight over Democra...

Wanted criminal held after gunfight with STF, Mathura police

A wanted member of a criminal gang active on the highways in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway, was arrested after a gunfight with the Special Task Force in Mathura, police said Wednesday. Ramu 30, a memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020