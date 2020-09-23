Tigress captured in Maha forest division after killing woman

A tigress, which recently killed a woman in the Pandharkawda forest division in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, was captured alive on Wednesday, an official statement said. The tigress had "spread terror" in the forest division by attacking local people and cattle over the past two months, it said.

The big cat had killed a 60-year-old woman in Andharwadi village in the forest division on September 19. The tigress has now been shifted to a treatment centre in Nagpur, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has praised forest officials for capturing the tigress alive. "The tigress which spread terror in the Pandharkawada forest division has been captured alive by the forest department officials. CM Uddhav Thackeray has praised officials and staffers concerned," the statement said.

The tigress had been on the move in Andharwadi, Kopamandhvi, Vasri and Kobai villages and had started attacking people and cattle, it said. Authorities had installed 29 cameras in the areas in their bid to trace the tigress, the statement said.