Tigress found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

A tigress was found dead in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, a forest official said on Thursday. The big cat, aged around three to four years, was found dead in Dhamokhar range in the buffer area of BTR on Wednesday evening, said R N Choudhary, sub-divisional officer of the area forest department said.

The tigress might have been killed by another big cat, as some scratches have been found on the back of the carcass, which are indicative of a fight, the official said. The carcass was disposed of after post-mortem and the animal's viscera has been sent for tests to Jabalpur and Sagar, he added.