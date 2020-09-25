Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt sanctions 670 electric buses, 241 charging stations under FAME scheme

The government on Friday said it has sanctioned 670 electric buses for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh and 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:10 IST
Govt sanctions 670 electric buses, 241 charging stations under FAME scheme
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The government on Friday said it has sanctioned 670 electric buses for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Chandigarh and 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, and Port Blair under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme. Union Heavy Industries minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision reflects the Centre's commitment to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and address the issues of vehicular emissions and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for eco-friendly public transportation.

"This is a good start, these e-buses, e-rickshaws, and e-scooters, as well as e-cars for city use, are the best way forward for environment-friendly transport," Javadekar said. In a series of tweets, the minister informed that 25 charging stations have been sanctioned in Kollam, 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, and 28 in Malappuram (all in Kerala). Besides, 10 charging stations have been sanctioned in Port Blair and 25 in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

Javadekar said the setting up of charging stations is a key infrastructure necessary to promote Electric Vehicles. "Already 450 buses are plying in various cities. Now 670 e-buses are sanctioned. Maharashtra has got 240, Gujarat has got 250, Goa has got 100 and Chandigarh has got 80. Kerala and other states have also got e-charging stations because all those corporations who are completing the formalities, we are sanctioning e-buses for them," said the minister.

The Department of Heavy Industries under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises is administering the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme since April 2015 to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs) in India. At present, Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 3 years with effect from April 1, 2019, with total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, approximately 7,000 e-buses, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers, 55,000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars, and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers. In the first phase of the scheme up to March 31, 2019, about 2,80,987 hybrid and electric vehicles were supported by way of demand incentive, amounting to about Rs 359 crore.

Further, the department has sanctioned 425 electric and hybrid buses to various cities in the country at a total cost of about Rs 280 crore. It had also sanctioned 520 charging stations for about Rs 43 crore in cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and NCR of Delhi under Phase-I of the FAME-India Scheme.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him long back that Rajputs photos were sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not s...

Ice Cube to star in Universal's sci-fi film

Universal Pictures has roped in actor Ice Cube to headline its upcoming sci-fi feature. The untitled movie will be directed by Rich Lee from a script by Kenneth Golde, reported Deadline.Though the plot details are not yet known, the film is...

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, attacks Oppn

Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their o...

Cricket-Punjab spinner Bishnoi lauds Kumble influence

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi hailed the influence of head coach Anil Kumble after he and fellow wristspinner Murugan Ashwin picked up three wickets each to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020