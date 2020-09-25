Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI agrees to 25 suggestions by developers body NHBF to ease highway construction

The suggestions were made pertaining to nine areas that included COVID-19 relief, bidding process, contract management, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), HAM (hybrid annuity mode) and BOT (build, operate and transfer) agreements and project preparations. "In order to resolve issues and increase the pace of construction of highway projects, NHAI has agreed to most of the suggestions made by the National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) related to project delivery," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:22 IST
NHAI agrees to 25 suggestions by developers body NHBF to ease highway construction
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

To resolve issues and speed up construction of highway projects, the government on Friday said the NHAI has agreed to most of the suggestions made by the highways builders body NHBF. The suggestions were made pertaining to nine areas that included COVID-19 relief, bidding process, contract management, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), HAM (hybrid annuity mode) and BOT (build, operate and transfer) agreements and project preparations.

"In order to resolve issues and increase the pace of construction of highway projects, NHAI has agreed to most of the suggestions made by the National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) related to project delivery," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. The suggestions made by the NHBF were deliberated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for proper redressal and the authority has agreed to 25 suggestions which were related to the NHAI, it said adding that the authority has assured that all good suggestions shall be positively considered in future too. Other suggestions pertaining to policy related matters have been sent to the ministry for consideration. Some of the key suggestions accepted by the NHAI include extension of time to contractor/ concessionaire for construction period without imposition of any cost or penalty by the project director up to 3 months and regional officer for more than three months and up to six months in view of COVID-19. Other suggestions included providing DPR (detailed project report) along with Network Survey Vehicle (NSV)/data as per availability to the bidders by the NHAI and making available all survey data collected by DPR consultants to agencies under one platform through 'Data Lake' in order to enable the bidder to have an assessment of road condition at the time of bidding. It also included ensuring timely payments to vendors.

The NHAI in the past has also taken various initiatives from time to time to support concessionaires. In March 2020, the NHAI disbursed Rs 10,000 crore through online payments and ensured that no payments remain pending due to closure of office during the lockdown. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the NHAI disbursed more than Rs 15,000 crore to the vendors. Additionally, steps such as monthly payments to the contractors were taken to ensure cash flow to the contractors. Such moderations resulted in spiraling effect on the growth of the road sector, the government said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cong welcomes announcement of Bihar assembly poll dates

The Congress on Friday welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the Bihar assembly election and said the dates will bring freedom from misgovernance in the state which is under BJP-JDU rule. Congress leader and in-charge of Bihar Shakti...

Middle, rural India driving 'strategic priorities' of FMCG companies: Nielsen

The middle and rural India, which quickly recovered and bounced back to pre-COVID-19 level, is driving the strategic priorities of the FMCG companies, according to market research firm Nielsen. Nielsen defines middle India as urban but town...

Soccer-Suspended Trinidad and Tobago to be included in Gold Cup draw

Trinidad and Tobago will be included in the 2021 Gold Cup draw next week but could be removed from the tournament if their FIFA ban is not lifted, CONCACAF, the ruling body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on ...

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020