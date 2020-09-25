Left Menu
C'garh sero survey: Antibodies in 13.41 pc of Raipur sample

An interim report of the survey covering Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon district was released by ICMR, while findings of all areas will be released in the next 15 days, officials said. "Of the 1,513 blood samples collected in these three districts, 128 samples, which is 8.5 per cent, were found to be having antibodies to coronavirus.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:31 IST
A sero survey has found that 13.41 per cent people tested have developed antibodies in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's worst coronavirus-hit district, officials said on Friday. The serological survey was conducted last week with the help of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, a state government release said.

"Blood samples of people from all walks of life, including high-risk groups like those having TB and HIV, were collected in 20 development blocks of 10 districts to find out if they had developed immunity against coronavirus," an official said. An interim report of the survey covering Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon district was released by ICMR, while findings of all areas will be released in the next 15 days, officials said.

"Of the 1,513 blood samples collected in these three districts, 128 samples, which is 8.5 per cent, were found to be having antibodies to coronavirus. Of the 492 samples collected in two development blocks of Raipur, 13.41 percent people were found having antibodies," the survey report said. "In Durg and Rajnandgaon, 8.31 per cent and 3.76 per cent of those tested had developed antibodies," it added.

As on Thursday, Chhattisgarh has 95,623 cases, with Raipur topping the list with 30,306 cases.

