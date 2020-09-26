3 new CNG furnaces at Nigamnodh Ghat will be ready within a month: Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday said 80 per cent construction work of the three new CNG-based platforms for cremation at Nigamnodh Ghat is completed and they will be ready within a month.

Once completed, the crematorium's capacity to dispose of bodies using CNG would double as the number of such furnaces will increase to six, he said.

The mayor said the expansion is being carried out with a fund of Rs 1.3 crore provided under the CSR scheme by the Indraprastha Gas Limited and an NGO.