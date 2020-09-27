Gangster's properties worth Rs 25 crore attached in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Gangster's properties worth Rs 25 crore attached in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:46 IST
In a bid to check criminal activities, police have attached gangster Imlakh’s properties worth Rs 25 crore, an official said in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday
SSP Abhishek Yadav told reporters that Imlakh was involved in several including cases, including an attack on a police party
The attached properties included four buildings and land of a pharmacy college, two under-construction structures and some agriculture land. The properties are located in the district’s Sherpur village, to which the gangster belongs.
