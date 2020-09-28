Maha: Leopardess carrying melanistic cub, 2 others found dead

A leopardess pregnant with three cubs, one of which was melanistic, was found dead on Monday in Saoli Forest range of Chandrapur circle, officials said. The animal, between four to five years old, may have been killed in a territorial fight, said Chief Conservator of Forests. Chandrapur circle NR Pravin.

He said post mortem revealed the presence of three cubs in the womb, one which was darker in hue due to abundance of the pigment melanin. Such animals are called melanistic due to the rare coat colouration.

"There are injuries on the leopardess' body. We believe it may have been killed by another leopard or maybe a tiger," he said..