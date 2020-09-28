Monsoon retreat begins from parts of north India: IMD

The southwest monsoon retreated from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday, 11 days after its normal withdrawal date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Conditions are becoming favourable for its further withdrawal from some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next two to three days, the IMD said.

"Because of the establishment of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels over western parts of northwest India and substantial reduction in moisture content and rainfall, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab today, the 28th September 2020, against its normal date of 17th September," the weather department said. Dry weather is likely to prevail over parts of north India for the next five days, it said.

The official rainfall season in the country starts from June 1 and continues till September 30. This year, the monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 1, its normal date. It covered the entire country on June 26, nearly a fortnight after its normal schedule.

According to the revised date, the new normal date for the monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8. The earlier normal date for the monsoon to cover the entire country was July 15. The monsoon has also withdrawn late this year.

Monsoon has been withdrawing late for the last few years. This also prompted the IMD to revise the retreating date from west Rajasthan from September 15 to 17 in 2020. The withdrawal dates of the monsoon from west Rajasthan in 2019 was October 9, in 2018 it was September 29, in 2017 it was September 27, in 2016 on September 15 and in 2015 it was September 4.

While the monsoon was retreating from parts of north India, other parts of the country will continue to receive rainfall. A trough runs from a cyclonic circulation over east Bihar to west-central Bay of Bengal, off Andhra Pradesh coast across Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha.

Under the influence of this system, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over south peninsular India during the next three days, the weatherman said. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu during the next two days, the IMD added.

According to the weather department, monsoon is set to end on an above-normal note. Until September 27, the country had received 9 per cent more rainfall than the normal. Rainfall in the range of 96-104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) is considered as 'normal'; 104-106 per cent of the LPA as 'above normal'. Anything beyond 110 per cent is considered as 'excess'.

An outlook for October-December, issued by the South Asian Seasonal Climate Outlook Forum (Winter Session), said 'below-normal' rainfall is likely over the southern parts of South Asia, including some parts of extreme southeastern India, most parts of Sri Lanka and the Maldives, which climatologically receive a good amount of rainfall during the season. 'Below-normal' rainfall is also likely during the season over the northwestern and northern parts of South Asia including some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas.

The northeast monsoon is important to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Kerela as it brings rains over these states from October to December. Northern India gets rains in the winters due to western disturbances. The IMD is part of the South Asian Seasonal Climate Outlook Forum (Winter Session) and its online conference was held on September 23-24 and September 28.