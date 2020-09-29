Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan

Turkey on Tuesday denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenia's attempts to create "dark propaganda" about Turkey. On Tuesday, Armenia accused Turkey of downing an Armenian warplane, which Ankara and Baku both denied. A spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party denied both reports.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:14 IST
Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Turkey on Tuesday denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenia's attempts to create "dark propaganda" about Turkey. On Monday, the Armenian ambassador to Russia said Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from Turkish-controlled northern Syria to Azerbaijan and that they were involved in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Two Syrian combatants also told Reuters that Ankara was sending fighters from Turkish-allied rebel groups in northern Syria to support Azerbaijan. Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since clashes between Azeri and Armenian forces broke out on Sunday in the worst regional fighting since the 1990s. On Tuesday, Armenia accused Turkey of downing an Armenian warplane, which Ankara and Baku both denied.

A spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party denied both reports. "The claim that Turkey downed a warplane is not true, this is a lie. As is the claim that Turkey sent jihadists there. Both are lies," Omer Celik told a news conference in Ankara.

He added that Yerevan was making the statements "to cover up their own hostility, and to try to create an umbrella of dark propaganda over Turkey." Turkey has pledged full support for ethnic Turkic Azerbaijan and accused Armenia of occupying Azeri lands in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians with support from Yerevan.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey stood with Azerbaijan "at the table and on the ground".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Maximum impact of COVID-19 faced by women, children and adolescents: Vardhan

The maximum impact of COVID-19 has been felt by women, children and adolescents, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Tuesday. Participating in a programme on maternal, newborn and child health via a video link, Vardhan said his ministr...

Death of Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah draws outpouring of grief Dubai

The death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the leader of Kuwait who earned a reputation as a seasoned diplomat and a rare ruler who could cross the regions political and sectarian divides, touched off an outpouring of grief from the Arab ...

Tennis-Tsitsipas survives first-round scare in five-set win over Munar

World number six Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed his way back from two sets down to beat little-known Jaume Munar 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 and survive a French Open first round scare on Tuesday. Tsitsipas, a losing finalist in Hamburg on Sunday, looke...

Greece: Cruise ship cleared to go after COVID scare

Health inspectors in Greece say an emergency docking order for a cruise ship near Athens can now be lifted after crew members suspected of having been infected with COVID-19 tested negative. The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6, carrying more ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020