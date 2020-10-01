Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth over Rs 119 cr in Haldwani

Efforts are under way to provide self-employment opportunities to people, he said. "Electricity generation from dry pine needles has already begun in the state. Dry pine needles can generate 200 MW of electricity and can give employment to 40,000 people," Rawat said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:49 IST
U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth over Rs 119 cr in Haldwani

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 119 crore in Haldwani and said providing a corruption-free transparent government was his goal. Most of the projects are aimed at boosting health, education and tourism infrastructure besides rejuvenating canals in the area.

Rawat also distributed cheques for Rs 4,93,000 among six orphaned poor girls to meet their educational expenses. In his address, Rawat said, "Providing a corruption-free transparent government is our purpose." Highlighting steps taken by his government to bring about a change in the quality of governance, Rawat said around 30,000 complaints have been redressed through the Samadhan portal 1905.

Online education is being given in 500 villages, he said, adding better work has been done by the state government in the education, health and road sectors whose results will be visible soon. Efforts are under way to provide self-employment opportunities to people, he said.

"Electricity generation from dry pine needles has already begun in the state. Dry pine needles can generate 200 MW of electricity and can give employment to 40,000 people," Rawat said. He said 10,000 youngsters will be given loans to buy bikes to run them as taxis for tourists. Interest on such loans for two years will be paid by the state government.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to move 787 production to South Carolina in 2021

Boeing Co said on Thursday it will move the rest of its 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina in 2021, a cost-cutting strategy that raises questions over the future its giant Everett plant north of Seattle. Reuters first reported on S...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. labor market, income data point to drawn-out economic recovery

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained at recession levels, while personal income dropped in August, underscoring the need for another government rescue package for businesses and the unem...

Cricket-Opening week of IPL had record 269 mln viewers - study

A record 269 million viewers tuned in for the opening week of this years Indian Premier League IPL, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 crisis, with viewing minutes up 15, data released on Thursday showed. Th...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL110 UP-HATHRAS-FAMILY-PRESSURE Hathras case Victims family alleges admin, police pressure demands CBI probe Hathras UP The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020